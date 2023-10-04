Slain FDNY paramedic Alison Russo has Queens street renamed in her memory

A Queens street was named Wednesday for Alison Russo, the FDNY paramedic from Huntington who was fatally stabbed a year ago as she grabbed lunch while on the job. A plaque also was dedicated to her memory at her nearby Emergency Medical Service Station 49 in Astoria. Russo, a 61-year-old lieutenant, was posthumously promoted to captain in the days after the stabbing on Sept. 29, 2022. The station is on the street that has now been named for her, 42nd Street, between 19th and 20th avenues: “Alison Russo Way.” “For anyone who asks who this street was named after, the stories will be plentiful: a hardworking public servant who responded to the World Trade Center attacks, a highly skilled rescue paramedic, a fearless woman who did not shy away from a challenge but embraced it, a steadfast presence in this EMS station — she was a proud mentor, a teacher, a daughter, a sister and a mother,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at a ceremony held at the station. Russo came on the job in 1998 as an emergency medical technician. She was promoted in 2002 to paramedic, and to lieutenant in 2016. On Sept. 29, 2022, Peter Zisopoulos, 34, ran up to Russo, slammed her down, and began mercilessly stabbing her. Last month, Zisopoulos was ordered transferred back to a medical unit on the Rikers Island jail complex from an upstate mental hospital and has been found mentally competent to stand trial. “The terrible, terrible act of violence that took Captain Russo from us was committed by a man in the midst of severe mental health crisis and illness, and it’s crucially important that we invest serious resources in our mental health system before one more life is lost,” Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, the local representative, said at the ceremony.

