Amber Alert for missing Bronx girls lifted

An Amber Alert that was activated Friday after a confirmed child abduction in the Bronx has been lifted after the missing girl and her older sister were found, state police said.

Shaylenn Brunson, 4, was taken by her sister, Shyuana Brunson, 12, "who has a diminished mental capacity and no means to care for the child," police said in the alert, issued at 1:28 p.m.

They were last seen on foot on Trinity Avenue in the Bronx at about 4:30 a.m., state police said. NYPD school safety officers found the children at an undisclosed location and the alert was lifted at 3:28 p.m.

Police did not reveal the condition of the girls or where they were found, and an investigation continues.