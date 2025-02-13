New York City's new area code will be 465, officials announce

New York City will officially have its eighth area code when 465 joins its ranks by the end of next year, state officials said on Thursday. The New York State Public Service Commission announced the roll out of the 465 area code to supply burgeoning numbers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan’s Marble Hill neighborhood, north of Inwood. The new code will be rolled out once the existing area codes of 347, 718, 917 and 929 are exhausted, which is expected to happen by the end of 2026, the PUC said. New York City’s original area code — 212 — and 646 and 332 are now used in Manhattan. "With increased telephone usage, we must accommodate the growing demand for phone numbers," Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said in a statement. "The new area code will ensure that there are enough phone numbers available for New Yorkers." Long Island too has felt the squeeze on its area codes. Plans were announced two years ago to add 363 area codes to new phone numbers in Nassau County, in addition to the existing 516 area code. Suffolk County added a second 934 area code in 2016 to join 631. New York City's 465 area code will be assigned only to newly issued numbers for wireless, business and residential phones. "Therefore, customers in the region requesting new service, an additional line, or a move in the location of their service, may be assigned a number in the new 465 area code but only once all unassigned telephone numbers in the current area codes are exhausted," PUC officials said in the statement. The new area code is expected to be assigned for new numbers for the next 11 years, officials said. Calls between different New York City area codes will require 10 digit dialing but will still be considered local calls. Area codes for existing phone numbers will not change and 911 emergency calls will be available on all numbers.

