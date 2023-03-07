Asylum-seeking immigrants to be welcomed to New York City at 24/7 center

A 24/7 welcome center for asylum-seeking migrants is being established by the New York City government as thousands continue to be bused to the city by border states in protest of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Speaking at City Hall beside one such migrant, Mayor Eric Adams said, "We have stood up, and we will continue to stand up."

Almost 50,000 migrants have come to the city since spring 2022, including nearly 13,000 children who are enrolled into the public schools, he said.

Adams also said he wanted to send asylum-seekers to other cities, but declined to say where.

"We're not telling you," he said.

Adams, who has demanded that the federal and state governments reimburse the city, has put the price tag at more than $4 billion.

"This is a serious crisis that we're facing, New York," Adams said.

The welcome center is in contrast with Adams’ remarks in January when he said of migrants, “there’s no more room at the inn.”

Perhaps unlike anywhere else in the nation New York City has a right-to-shelter law that mandates that the city provide anyone who wants it a place to sleep.

One migrant, whose first name was given only as Abraham of Venezuela, described his journey through a river and a jungle on the route to New York City. He said he urged the federal government to speed up the asylum process so migrants can settle in the United States.

"I want to thank God for taking me on this journey and allowing me to get here safely," he said through a translator, next to Adams.

Asked the basis for Abraham’s asylum claim, Adams said he didn’t want to jeopardize the claim by letting Abraham explain.

Adams wants to connect migrants to jobs, giving the example of restaurants that need workers, the mayor said.

Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, said that migrants had been given work permits but he said the number was “not enough.”

“We want to scale this,” Castro said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.