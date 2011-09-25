Bloomberg says Obama could be re-elected

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he thinks President Barack Obama could win re-election next year in spite of the country's high unemployment rate.

Bloomberg cites the power of incumbency as one of Obama's advantage. He says if he were Obama, he would emphasize what he's done to try to improve the economy and admit some things haven't worked but that he'll keep trying.

The Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent says Obama remains a viable candidate and that the election is a real horse race regardless of the GOP nominee.

Bloomberg tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that he probably won't endorse a candidate. He didn't make an endorsement in 2008.