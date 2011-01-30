Bloomberg wants teacher seniority rules changed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is warning that unless teacher seniority rules are changed, the city could have to lay off nearly every teacher hired in the last five years.

Bloomberg said Sunday that the New York State budget is expected to contain deep cuts, especially to schools.

Bloomberg said the city may be forced to lay off teachers — and under state law, the layoffs would be governed by seniority. The mayor reiterated his call for changes to the law that protects teacher seniority. Under state law, the most recently hired teachers must be laid off first. Bloomberg wants merit taken into account.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said the mayor should be working with the union to prevent layoffs.

Bloomberg spoke at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.