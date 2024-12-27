FDNY extinguishes Bryant Park holiday market blaze

A holiday market kiosk in Manhattan’s Bryant Park was damaged by fire on Friday morning, with video from the scene showing flames and thick black smoke above the popular Midtown shopping destination.

No one was injured in the blaze, which firefighters brought under control shortly after arriving at the park following a call at 9:23 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Joe Castellano of the FDNY’s Battalion 9.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Castellano told reporters.

The battalion chief said a kiosk housing several businesses was on fire when FDNY personnel got to the location at West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Some of the businesses in the damaged kiosk were involved in food preparation.

An adjacent kiosk also suffered slight damage from the fire, according to Castellano, who said in addition that heat from the blaze damaged the roof of Bryant Park’s ice skating rink.

"No real fire spread, just some impingement," Castellano said.

The outdoor Bryant Park holiday market features hundreds of vendors. It is close to Penn Station, Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, and draws thousands of visitors from Long Island and beyond every holiday season.

A fire also destroyed 18 stalls at a holiday market in Herald Square in midtown Manhattan earlier this month. Officials said an electrical issue sparked that fire.

The FDNY, however, doesn't believe holiday market fires are a major problem for the city.

"I think we just had two fires," Castellano said.