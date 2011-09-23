Cellphone service coming to 6 subway stations

The long-delayed project to wire New York City subway stations for cellphone service is finally bearing fruit. A person close to the matter says six stations will go live with the service on Tuesday.



The person speaking on condition of anonymity says AT&T and T-Mobile subscribers will be able to use their phones at six stations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Sprint and Verizon phones won’t work there for now.



The person asked not to be identified because the official announcement is on Tuesday.



The company that’s doing the wiring, Transit Wireless, has another five years to set up service at the other 271 stations in the system.



The project kicked off in 2007, but very little happened the first three years, as Transit Wireless ran into financing trouble.