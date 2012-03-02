Center for gay seniors opens in NYC

What city officials say is the nation's first full-service senior center designed for the gay community has opened in Manhattan.

A standing-room-only crowd of more than 200 people attended yesterday's ribbon-cutting for the SAGE Innovative Senior Center, in the Chelsea neighborhood.

SAGE stands for Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders. The 34-year-old social service organization serves gay and lesbian seniors.

The center joins the city's network of 258 senior centers across the five boroughs. It serves hot meals and offers fitness classes, health seminars, cultural outings and computer classes. SAGE executive director Michael Adams says the center will change people's lives.

-- AP