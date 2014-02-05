Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in NYC this weekend

B. J. Novak signs copies of his new book

From an “Office” desk to a writer’s desk. Actor, comedian, director and screenwriter B.J. Novak — you may know him from “The Office” and “Inglourious Basterds” — has penned a new tome, “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories.” The multi-talented Novak will be signing copies Feb. 6, 2014, at Barnes & Noble Union Square. (Feb. 6, 2014, 7 p.m., doors a 5 p.m., FREE, priority seating with book purchase, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

‘The Vow’ and ‘Think Like A Man' screenings

Catch a double-feature at the Sony Wonder Technology Lab on Feb. 8, 2014, with viewings of “The Vow” and “Think Like A Man,” two very different stories of love and relationships. “The Vow” details the love story of a couple in which the wife (Rachel McAdams) wakes up from a coma following a car accident with no memory of their relationship and the husband (Channing Tatum) proceeds to try and save their marriage by recreating the things that made them fall in love in the first place. “Think Like A Man” stars an ensemble acs — including the likes of Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart and Michael Ealy, among others — that works to navigate relationships by following the advice of Steve Harvey’s book, “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man.” (Feb. 8, 2014, 12:15 p.m. & 3 p.m., FREE, Sony Wonder Technology Lab, 550 Madison Ave., 212-833-8100, sonywondertechlab.com)