Chinatown fire injures 10, including 8 firefighters, FDNY says

A fire that began on a Chinatown apartment building’s first floor spread upstairs, injuring two civilians and eight of the responding 140 firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The injuries were minor, and the cause is under investigation, the FDNY press office said in an email.

Everyone inside was able to escape, said FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Currao.

A woman and child after being taken from the burning building. Credit: Craig Ruttle

The call came in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene — 47 Mott St. in Manhattan — a six-story building that also appeared to house a social club or other community gathering place on the second floor. There is a commercial space as well.

A firefighter helps a woman after she was taken from the building. Credit: Craig Ruttle

“Upon arrival, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front," Currao said. "They had fire racing up the front of the … occupied building; very, very challenging. It was really for the efforts of the firefighters that came in quickly — quickly stretched the lines, quickly got into the building — that mitigated any loss of life.”

Firefighters battle the blaze Friday. Credit: Craig Ruttle

Currao said the Red Cross was helping to relocate those who were displaced. There were about 50 emergency medical personnel on the scene, said Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Paul Miano.

He said the firefighters had to spend time inside the building, which had 21 units, to check for and extinguish “hidden fire.”

Jim Long, an FDNY spokesman, said just after 5:30 p.m. that the fire was out.