Column: Apple files its most ironic patent yet

"Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yecch! Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus."

That sweeping, provocative disapproval of rubber-tipped pointers was expressed seven years ago by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs during the grand debut of the original iPhone. Valuing simplicity above all else, the Cupertino chief condemned the notion of extra accessories in order to operate a smartphone.

"We're going to use the best pointing device in the world," Jobs announced. "We're going to use a pointing device that we're all born with -- born with 10 of them. We're going to use our fingers."

It was with this presentation that the age of the smartphone began and the era of the stylus ended. Seven years later, it seems inconceivable to carry, wield, and store an extra tool in order to use a smartphone or tablet -- save for a few tasks typically done by graphic designers and artists. And even then, day-to-day usage is primarily controlled by those God-given pointers.

