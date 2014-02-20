Column: Galaxy S5 Release is moment of truth for Samsung story

Samsung Electronics is widely expected to debut its new Galaxy smartphone on Monday, February 24, and so far the buzz has been kept to a minimum. The Galaxy S4 failed to live up to its hype, and even before its release the S5 has become something of a disappointment. Features that were once rumored for inclusion -- a 64-bit processor, full-screen fingerprint recognition, and an eye scanner -- are now rumored to have been cut. It's even being suggested that Samsung may cut prices in order to move the new model.

Perhaps wisely, the company has chosen a more subdued venue for this year's Galaxy S announcement, trading Radio City Music Hall for an industry convention in Spain. The event has been teased, phone details have been leaked, and the whole affair should be pleasantly (or at least harmlessly) boring.

And yet next week's event is important; in fact, it may be the most significant Galaxy S unveiling yet, coming as it does at a moment of crisis.

Full story at Minyanville.