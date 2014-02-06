Column: Microsoft's Satya Nadella does not need our advice

Why is it that every time a company gets a new CEO, the media falls all over itself to offer advice?

Satya Nadella has been running Microsoft for one day and already thousands of folks have stepped up to offer lists of recommendations of things he needs to do right now before Microsoft, I don't know, falls into a volcano or something.

Now I'm okay with identifying Microsoft's weaknesses and going through Nadella's background to see how he could address them, but one thing we don't need is conventional wisdom offered by Captain Obvious and his band of merry bloggers.

