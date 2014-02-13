Column: Three fresh rumors about Apple's iPhone 6

The Korea Herald reported this afternoon that Apple is testing an iPhone 6 prototype that does not have a bezel surrounding its display. If Apple is indeed going bezel-less for the newest iPhone, it could look more like a Samsung Galaxy S4 than an iPhone 5S.

This is only the latest report to mention the bezel-less approach: Last November, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing two new iPhones -- one with a 4.7-inch screen, and one slightly larger at 5.5 inches -- with "glass that curves downward at the edges." In that case, the phones were reportedly scheduled for a late 2014 release.

Many expect that Apple will release the iPhone 6 in June, especially since several rivals, including Samsung, HTC, and Sony, are expected to release new phones in the first and second quarters of 2014. However, Tech Radar reported today that Apple's new iPhone will debut in September.

According to Tech Radar's Gareth Beavis and John McCann, "Apple will launch the iPhone 6 in September, along with the iWatch and the first view of iOS 8, to allow it to both bring a new product to market as well as keeping its schedule safe."

