Column: Twitter has a tough act to follow

Last week's quarterly results announcement made it clear, if nothing else had, that Twitter is not the second coming of Facebook. The question remains whether it is a whole 'nother thing of great value, as a social phenomenon and as a public company.

Certainly, Twitter's first quarterly earnings report showed that it can't match Facebook's unique trajectory as a social media phenomenon -- straight uphill, from a Harvard dorm room to 1.2 billion users worldwide in 10 years or less.

However, it must be said that it didn't take Twitter as long to figure out how to make money.

Twitter's earnings report showed that its number of active monthly users jumped 30% year-over-year, but rose only 4% in the last quarter of the year.

Full story at Minyanville.