Convicted NYC drug gang boss gets 20 to life

A judge on Tuesday called on Harlem residents to conduct their own crackdown on guns as he sentenced a 21-year-old drug gang boss to prison.

Jaquan "Jay Cash" Layne was convicted of running a gang that blanketed a block with drugs, guns and violence.

Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Edward McLaughlin urged residents to search their own homes for illegal guns. Then he gave Layne 20 years to life.

Four others convicted of playing roles in the gang got shorter prison terms. They include Layne's 18-year-old brother, Jahlyl.

The five were convicted in October of charges including drug conspiracy. Nine other people pleaded guilty. They include the Laynes' 19-year-old brother, Malik.

Jayquan Layne's lawyer, Frank Rothman, says Layne was a small-time drug seller, not the kingpin prosecutors paint.