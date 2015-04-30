Dante de Blasio, mayor's son, is Yale-bound

The son of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend Yale University in the fall, his mother announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Dante de Blasio, 17, a senior at the prestigious Brooklyn Technical High School, had been deciding between two Ivy League schools -- Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

"So excited for your next adventure, Dante. #Bulldogs2019," his mother, first lady Chirlane McCray, said in her tweet, accompanied by a photo of the teen holding a new Yale shirt with the store tag still attached.

A bulldog named Handsome Dan is Yale's mascot.

The mayor -- who attended New York University as an undergraduate, and his wife, who went to Wellesley College in Massachusetts -- told reporters that the couple is "obviously thrilled that he will be nearby."

"He spent time on the campus a couple different times. And he had some great options, but he was very excited at the caliber of the academic life at Yale," de Blasio said outside City Hall. "Dante did his research -- I was very impressed -- much more than I ever did when it was my time to make the decision."

Dante was accepted to all 10 schools to which he applied, mayoral spokesman Peter Kadushin said.

He hasn't decided on a major, but picked Yale based on its philosophy, history and political science programs, Kadushin said.

The biracial teen with a towering Afro appeared in what many political pundits thought was a game-changing campaign commercial in 2013 that addressed race and policing and that is credited with helping Bill de Blasio secure the Democratic nomination for mayor.

Dante, a champion debater, is the younger of the mayor's two children. His sister, Chiara de Blasio, 20, attends Santa Clara University in California.

Their late grandfather and de Blasio's father, Warren Wilhelm Sr., was a 1939 Yale graduate.