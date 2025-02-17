4 deputy mayors abruptly resign amid effort to dismiss Adams' corruption case

Half of New York City’s deputy mayors resigned suddenly on Monday — including one who oversees day-to-day running of municipal government and another in charge of handling the migrant crisis — as President Donald Trump’s Justice Department pursues dismissal of the criminal prosecution against Mayor Eric Adams so he can cooperate with the White House’s deportation plans.

The resignations include first deputy Maria Torres-Springer; Anne Williams-Isom, who’s in charge of health and human services; operations chief Meera Joshi; and Chauncey Parker, who coordinates public safety. The deputies had served in government for decades.

"Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles," said Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi in a joint statement. (Parker, who took the job last year to replace an Adams crony, issued his own statement that did not give the reasons for his departure.)

In his own statement, Adams said: "I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future."

The resignations throw Adams’ — and New York City’s — government into further chaos, as the four deputies who resigned are seen as steady, longtime bureaucrats who could keep the city running as the mayor faced a criminal indictment on corruption charges.

But last Monday, Trump’s Justice Department ordered that the case be dismissed for explicitly political reasons, including so that Adams could assist in Trump’s plans to deport immigrants. The case is to be dismissed without prejudice — and reconsidered after the November mayoral election — meaning that Adams could be recharged on the Trump administration’s whim.