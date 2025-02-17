NewsNew York

4 deputy mayors abruptly resign amid effort to dismiss Adams' corruption case

New York City Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom, in charge of...

New York City Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom, in charge of health and human services, resigned Monday along with three other deputy mayors amid the U.S. Department of Justice's order to dismiss federal corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

Half of New York City’s deputy mayors resigned suddenly on Monday — including one who oversees day-to-day running of municipal government and another in charge of handling the migrant crisis — as President Donald Trump’s Justice Department pursues dismissal of the criminal prosecution against Mayor Eric Adams so he can cooperate with the White House’s deportation plans.

The resignations include first deputy Maria Torres-Springer; Anne Williams-Isom, who’s in charge of health and human services; operations chief Meera Joshi; and Chauncey Parker, who coordinates public safety. The deputies had served in government for decades.

"Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles," said Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi in a joint statement. (Parker, who took the job last year to replace an Adams crony, issued his own statement that did not give the reasons for his departure.)

In his own statement, Adams said: "I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future."

The resignations throw Adams’ — and New York City’s — government into further chaos, as the four deputies who resigned are seen as steady, longtime bureaucrats who could keep the city running as the mayor faced a criminal indictment on corruption charges.

But last Monday, Trump’s Justice Department ordered that the case be dismissed for explicitly political reasons, including so that Adams could assist in Trump’s plans to deport immigrants. The case is to be dismissed without prejudice — and reconsidered after the November mayoral election — meaning that Adams could be recharged on the Trump administration’s whim.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME