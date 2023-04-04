Here are all the charges Donald Trump is facing in his New York City indictment

Former President Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday to formally face charges after his indictment by a grand jury last week. He is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, in a case involving hush money payments to an adult-film actress. Here's what we know about the newly unsealed indictment, which was just released.

What are the charges against Trump?

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records under Article 175 of the New York Penal Law. Falsifying business records is a felony in New York when there is an "intent to defraud" that includes an intent to "commit another crime or to aid or conceal" another crime. In this case, prosecutors will have to prove that Trump is guilty of maintaining false business records with the intent to hide the $130,000 payment in the days before the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged 2006 affair.

There are two other payments that are the focus of Manhattan DA charges as well. They relate to an alleged "catch-and-kill" scheme with American Media Inc., the former owners of the National Enquirer, to suppress two stories through a $30,000 payment made to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock and a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy her silence over an alleged sexual relationship.

Does that mean Trump is charged with 34 different crimes?

No, the indictment lists 34 felony counts. Each count represents a separate instance of alleged misconduct, but not a different crime.

What are the likely punishments for those charges?

If convicted on the felony bookkeeping fraud charges, Trump faces a sentence of up to four years for each count. The charge does not carry a mandatory prison sentence, however. Even if convicted on all counts, Trump would not necessarily face jail time. As a first-time offender with no criminal record, legal experts say, Trump is unlikely to be sentenced to prison.

Do we know how Trump will respond to the charges?

Trump pleaded not guilty during the arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. His lawyer Joe Tacopina said Sunday that the former president will eventually move to have the charges dismissed.

The indictment

The DA's 'Statement of Facts'

With Newsday