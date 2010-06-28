Ex-employee files gender complaint against bank

A woman who says she was fired from her banking job after complaining that male colleagues called her curvaceous figure distracting is asking New York human rights officials to investigate.

Debrahlee Lorenzana filed a complaint against Citibank on Monday with the state Division of Human Rights.

She says she was a victim of sex discrimination and then retaliation for speaking up.

A Citibank spokeswoman says Lorenzana was fired for poor job performance, not her appearance. The bank says it’s confident it will prevail in the legal fight.

Lorenzana, 33, also has sued Citibank. It’s part of banking giant Citigroup Inc.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lorenzana says she is taking action for herself and to make sure other women do not suffer from discrimination.