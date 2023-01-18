Ex-acting Nassau DA Joyce Smith heading new prosecution division in Queens, officials say

Joyce Smith, who until late 2021 was acting district attorney of Nassau County, will be leading a news special prosecutions division for the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, officials said Wednesday.

In a prepared statement, Katz said that Smith, who started in her new post Tuesday, will oversee a division comprised of the special victims and domestic violence bureaus, as well as the juvenile prosecution unit.

“Launching the new Special Prosecutions Division and putting it in the very capable hands of EADA Smith marks an important moment in the history of the office of the Queens District Attorney,” said Katz. “I look forward to the important work she and the Special Prosecutions team will be doing on behalf of the people of Queens.”

Immediately prior to joining the Katz’s staff, Smith had been an executive assistant district attorney in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In Manhattan, Smith was in charge the office’s newly formed special victims division. Earlier, Smith had been head of the trial division for Bragg.

Smith, 53, became acting district attorney in Nassau in June 2021 after Madeline Singas was nominated as a justice with the New York State Court of Appeals by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo. Smith remained as acting district attorney until December 31, 2021. Prior to her appointment as acting Nassau prosecutor Smith had run the office’s community affairs office, said a spokesman for current Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Katz noted that as acting district attorney in Nassau, Smith supervised a staff of 450 attorneys, investigators, and administrative staff. During her tenure as top prosecutor in Nassau, Smith enacted a number of initiatives including Nassau’s first pre-arraignment diversion program, led significant investigations to combat violent crime, promoted enhanced services to the victims of gender-based violence, led initiatives to improve the diversity and inclusiveness of the office, and championed legislation to increase juror pay, Katz said.

Smith’s appointment was one of three high level moves announced by Katz on Wednesday. Also promoted was assistant district attorney Shawn Clark, who will be executive assistant district attorney of the major crimes division. The third appointment was that of Albert Teichman as director of special projects.

“I will be working closely with them on policies and programs to improve public safety in Queens,” Katz said of their appointments.