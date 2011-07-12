Family letters to 9/11 victims in new book

The 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center will be commemorated, and its victims memorialized and honored by numerous ceremonies and events. But probably not many commemorations will be as personal and moving as a book slated for release on Aug. 2 called "The Legacy Letters, Messages of Life and Hope from 9/11 Family Members" (Perigee Hardcover, $22).

On its 266 pages, 100 children, spouses, parents, siblings and relatives write letters to the loved ones who went to work one crisply beautiful day in Manhattan and never returned.

They tell of profound grief and loss, and of the lasting imprints left behind by those who died in the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and on American Airlines Flight 11 and United Flight 93.

All royalties from the sales of the book will benefit Tuesday's Children, a not-for-profit group formed to assist the children of those who died. The group collected the letters, which were edited by Brian Curtis, an author and former television reporter.

Each letter is accompanied by a photo of the writer with the lost relative, smiling on beaches and in weddings, at family gatherings and on the staircases of their homes. Some include a photo of a child born after 9/11 next to the photo of the father they never got to meet, or a photo of a child in his or her father's arms.

"Dear Daddy, So much has changed in the past decade: I'm not the little girl you remember -- I've grown up a lot. Mommy says I'm a lot like you," wrote Caitlin Nelson, 15, daughter of Centereach-born James Arthur Nelson, a Port Authority police officer who died at 40 in the Twin Towers.

"My memories are fading, and it hurts knowing they are slipping away and I want to hold on to them forever. . . . I hope you don't forget about me. I'm far away but I'll never let you go -- I swear I'll be with you someday."

The letters also talk about determination to continue living, with the faith that those who loved them would want that.

"From the moment you perished, each obstacle has taught me something more about myself, and about the potential every one of us is capable of," wrote Michele Bedigian, 40, wife of firefighter Carl Bedigian. "Consequently I uncovered a truth, that happiness is a choice, one that takes courage and a genuine commitment."

She turned aside feelings of disloyalty and guilt to remarry in 2006, and dreamed recently that Carl was by her side. In the dream he told her "You and I are the same spark. So your life is my life. . . . Go make a life for us all. Choose happy and I love you."

And in the book's final words is hope for the future: Brigid McDonald, 17, daughter of Brentwood-born Joseph P. McDonald, a broker at Cantor Fitzgerald, wrote:

"I sincerely believe that the world is learning from September 11 and will slowly but surely make peace. I just wish you could have lived to see it."