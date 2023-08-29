At FDNY graduation, 9/11 sacrifice of Joseph E. Maloney's Long Island father is remembered

Joseph E. Maloney was 10 years old when his dad, his namesake, an FDNY firefighter from Farmingville, was killed responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks almost 22 years ago.

On Tuesday, the younger man graduated from the FDNY academy, his father's alma mater, one of 303 firefighters joining New York City’s firefighting force of roughly 11,000.

Maloney was among three of Tuesday's graduates whose fathers died as a result of 9/11 — either directly responding to the World Trade Center that day or, years later, from the deadly toxins left behind at Ground Zero, said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

At Tuesday's ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, each graduate lined up, saluted with a white-gloved hand, shook the hands of the commissioner and the FDNY's top chief and posed for photos, punctuated by cheers.

John J. Hodgens, the FDNY’s chief of department, worked with the elder Maloney when he was assigned to Ladder 3 in Manhattan and Hodgens worked at nearby Ladder 11.

“We went to many different types of emergencies and fires together,” Hodgens said Tuesday. “Joe was an outstanding firefighter and a great man. I’m sure he’s looking down and very proud today.”

He added: “I am confident that, just like your fathers, you will all make this city proud.”

A tribute published in The New York Times in 2001 recounted how the elder Maloney’s widow, Kathy, had been going through paperwork when she found a note stuck between the birth certificates of their son and daughter. It was addressed to his wife:

"Honey, if I die and if on the F.D.N.Y.," he wrote, “you will fare O.K.”

The note concludes: "I love you, Joseph and Megan. Sorry I had to leave you so early. Your father and husband, Joseph E. Maloney.” He was 45 when he died.

The 303 graduating firefighters are on probation for about a year following the academy, which lasts 19 weeks, before earning the rank of firefighter.

“I’m very excited to make him proud and continue what he started," said the new probationary firefighter, whose own son, also named Joseph E. Maloney, was born during his dad's time at the academy. The youngest Maloney just turned 2 months old.

At the time he found out he’d be able to join the FDNY, Maloney was working on his master’s at Stony Brook University to become a gym teacher.

“As soon as I got the call and they told me my score — I stopped my master’s," he said. "I couldn’t be more excited.

Valedictorian Thomas York, from Baldwin, told his fellow graduates: “While at basic training for the United States Marine Corps, we ran by a monument every day honoring those who died on September 11th, 2001. This somber memorial reminded me why so many joined the service, including myself, because of the events that happened on that fateful day.”