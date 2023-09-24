FDNY reaches 'somber' number of post 9/11 deaths: 343 have died since the attacks, department says

The 342nd and 343rd FDNY personnel died last week of 9/11-related illness — meaning there have now been as many FDNY deaths post-9/11 as on the day of the attacks themselves, the department announced.

The grim milestone was announced this weekend by the FDNY commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, in a statement sent by the department press office.

"We have long known this day was coming, yet its reality is astounding just the same," the statement said, disclosing that emergency medical technician Hilda Vannata died Wednesday of cancer and on Saturday morning, retired firefighter Robert Fulco died of pulmonary fibrosis.

The department said that both workers' illnesses were due to the time they spent at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the attacks.

"With these deaths, we have reached a somber, remarkable milestone. We have now suffered the same number of deaths post September 11th as we experienced that day when the north and south towers fell. Our hearts break for the families of these members, and all who loved them," the statement said.

There are about 11,000 FDNY personnel with 9/11-related illnesses, including 3,500 with cancer, the department said.

The commissioner's statement said: "343 of our heroes lost in one day, and today, 343 more."

