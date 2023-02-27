FDNY names auditorium after department's first Black commissioner, Robert O. Lowery

Just before being put in charge of the FDNY — becoming the first Black person to head a major American city’s firefighting force — Robert O. Lowery said there was more at stake than in the typical appointment.

“Let’s face it,” he said in 1965. “There will be people watching, both white and Negro, simply because I'm a Negro.”

On Monday, the FDNY named its headquarters’ auditorium in memory of Lowery, who headed the department from 1966 to 1973. He died in 2001 at age 85.

The room — at FDNY headquarters, which is in Downtown Brooklyn — is now called the Robert O. Lowery Auditorium. Lowery’s jacket from his firefighting days is on display in the room.

“Commissioner Lowery helped open the door for others," Laura Kavanagh, the FDNY's first woman fire commissioner, said in the lobby before the name above the auditorium was unveiled. "He inspired young, Black New Yorkers to join the FDNY. Being the first meant that he made it possible for others to be the first of their own."

Lowery joined the department in 1941, initially assigned to Ladder Company 34 in Manhattan, according to an FDNY news release about the naming. At the time, Black firefighters weren’t allowed to use firehouse kitchen utensils and had to sleep in separate areas.

In 1946, he was transferred to the Bureau of Fire Investigation and served as a fire marshal for 17 years, “where he was cited numerous times for his outstanding investigative ability,” the release said.

Robert O. Lowery's daughters Leslie Lowery and Gertrude Irwin attend a ceremony on Monday naming the auditorium at the FDNY's Metrotech Center headquarters after their father. Credit: Jeff Bachner

He was also president several times of the Vulcan Society, a fraternal organization of Black FDNY firefighters.

In 1961, he was appointed acting lieutenant, and then in 1963, deputy fire commissioner, tasked with recruiting more nonwhite personnel into the department. On Jan. 1, 1966, he was appointed by Mayor John V. Lindsay to be fire commissioner.

Lowery’s tenure overlapped with a time when the FDNY would battle nonstop arson of apartments in minority neighborhoods of New York City.

He resigned in September 1973.

Despite years of efforts to diversify the department — including a court order that influenced the Civil Service test — the FDNY’s firefighters are 76% white, followed by 13% Hispanic, 8% Black, 2% Asian, and 0.8% of another race or ethnicity, according to a September 2022 document summarizing a presentation to the New York City Council. About 98% are men, the document says.