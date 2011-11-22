Fire destroys school bus near Penn Station

A small school bus that was destroyed by fire in Manhattan Tuesday was parked with no one in it, police at the scene said.

Police blocked off the busy area around 7th Avenue and 35th Street for about a half-hour before reopening it. The Fire Department said there were no injuries.

The NYPD said in a response to a passerby’s concern that there was no suspicion of terrorism.

The upper half of the bus is blackened and the windows are blown out. The seat cushions were disintegrated.

People on the street paused to take cell phone photos of the dramatic scene.

When the fire began, thick black smoke filled the area and flames shot out of the bus.

A minor explosion was heard inside the bus as it burned.