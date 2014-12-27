Funeral for slain NYPD Officer Rafael Ramos set for today

The funeral of slain NYPD Officer Rafael Ramos is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Christ Tabernacle Church, located at 64-34 Myrtle Ave. in Queens.

Vice President Joe Biden is expected to attend, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver remarks at the funeral service. Yesterday, several thousand people came to pay their respects at Ramos' wake from 2 to 9 p.m. at the same church.

Ramos, 40, and his partner, Officer Wenjian Liu, 32, were gunned down in their patrol car last Saturday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn by Ismaaiyl Brinsley, 28, who then shot himself to death in a nearby subway station.

Brinsley had earlier shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore County, Maryland, and posted threats against police on social media, law enforcement officials said.