Gov. Cuomo holds first online chat with NYers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his first online chat Saturday with more than a dozen New Yorkers on topics as diverse as job creation, wine and life in the governor's mansion.

Asked by a Bronx resident about his favorite part of being governor: "helping people."

He also defended his 2 percent cap on the growth of local property taxes as putting residents, not politicians, in charge of taxes. But he appeared not to answer a follow-up question on whether he would also cap state spending.

Cuomo also noted that the wine industry will be better promoted and he will fight for more federal aid for flood victims upstate.

Often wonky and cheerleading for his administration, sometimes brief and personal, Cuomo answered the questions in a process that was technically a bit cumbersome and raised uncertainties about the exchange itself.

The chat with Cuomo was billed as "live" as part of his transparency in government initiative, but questions from unidentified New Yorkers had been solicited since Thursday, and thus weren't necessarily part of an exchange that took place entirely on Saturday. Cuomo's press secretary typed the answers. In one, Cuomo said he selected questions.

The New Yorker who asked followed up: "How can we see the questions that you choose not to answer?"

Cuomo didn't respond to that.

"I am sitting at my kitchen table with Josh Vlasto of my communications team, who is also a faster typer than I am," Cuomo responded, apparently through Vlasto, his press secretary. "We are going down the list of questions, picking ones that are informative, but not hyper-technical or redundant."

Cuomo also refused to answer questions on the conflict over hydraulic fracturing, which extracts natural gas from shale by pumping water, chemicals and sand into the ground to create fissures in the rock and release the gas. Environmental groups question the practice's effect on water quality.

The format wasn't right to discuss the matter, Cuomo said.

"There are many, many questions coming in on hydrofracking," Cuomo said. "This is not the right forum to discuss in detail the pros and cons of hydrofracking." He added that the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner was to do a similar chat on the topic in two weeks.

"Let me say this," Cuomo said. "My point all along is to make the decision on hydrofracking based on the facts and on the science. This is not an issue to be decided by politics or emotion. DEC's process is fair, intelligent and open and I am letting the process proceed."

"We have made much progress here in just the last nine months," Cuomo said, apparently in answer to a question that wasn't posted. "New York is 'open for business' in more ways than one."

Some of the questions were about some of Cuomo's favorite topics, including the lapel pin he designed for his himself and his staff to remind them their job is service to New Yorkers.

An Albany resident also asked, "What was it like for you going through storm-ravaged parts of the state?"

"In many ways, they have been the toughest days of my nine months," said Cuomo. "The pain and hardship that our neighbors are facing is devastating to see day after day."

Cuomo appeared to duck part of an Ithaca resident's question: "What can be done to make our state wine industry even better? Are sales in grocery stores the answer or will this hurt our local wineries?"

"Good question and point," Cuomo said. "We are working to increase the marketing and promotion of the New York State wine industry. In the scope of things, the greatness and strength of our wine industry is a story that has not been told."

Selling wine in grocery stores has been a heated issue in Albany for years, with strong opposition by liquor store owners.

A Queens resident asked where Cuomo would find the energy New York City needs if he closes the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester, as he hopes to do.

"There is no doubt that we need replacement power if we are to close Indian Point," Cuomo said. "There is also no doubt that we can find it. We can retrofit old plants, we can site new plants, we can improve transmission lines. So if we want to find replacement power, we can. ... My point has always been safety first, and the reward doesn't justify the risk."

A Syracuse resident asked what it was like living in the governor's mansion in Albany.

"The mansion has many warm personal memories for me as my family lived there for 12 years," Cuomo said, referring to his father's terms as governor. Cuomo now shares a Westchester home with Food Network star Sandra Lee and his daughters.

"It also has great historical significance. There is a magic to it. I do many 'official' functions there because I think people really enjoy visiting. It also helps set a tone for meetings and discussions. My home is in Westchester with my girls who don't get to Albany."

The online town hall is part of Cuomo's initiative last week that drew raves from good-government groups. Cuomo is also providing far more detail of his public schedule and his use of state aircraft and posting information on programs and issues to help get New Yorkers more involved with government.

"This new public access resource tool promises to bring a new level of transparency and knowledge about how the governor is working for the people of New York," said Dick Dadey of Citizens Union.

Click here to see the live chat on Cuomo's website.