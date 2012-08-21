Human skeletal remains found at LaGuardia Airport

Fragments of a human skeleton have been found in a remote area of New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says maintenance workers came across the skeletal remains on Monday while clearing weeds, foliage and leaves beyond the airport's fence.

Spokesman Al Della Fave says the remains were found in a marshy area at the water's edge of Flushing Bay.

He says they were sent to the medical examiner's office for possible identification.

He says detectives are reviewing missing-person cases in an effort to identify the victim.

