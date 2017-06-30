NewsNew York

JFK restaurant fire fills airport terminal with smoke, officials say

At Kennedy Airport, a restaurant fire filled a terminal with...

At Kennedy Airport, a restaurant fire filled a terminal with smoke on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Credit: Twitter / Willow-Townsend Productions

By Newsday Staff

A grease fire in the kitchen of a Kennedy Airport restaurant filled a terminal with clouds of smoke Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said the fire started at about 4:20 p.m. inside the Panda Express in Terminal 4.

“It started in the oven,” Coleman said.

As smoke filled the area, Port Authority officials had to evacuate travelers, he said. FDNY firefighters and a special crew that handles aircraft fires helped extinguish the fire.

Travelers were allowed back into the terminal about an hour later, Coleman said.

No injuries were reported.

