JFK restaurant fire fills airport terminal with smoke, officials say

A grease fire in the kitchen of a Kennedy Airport restaurant filled a terminal with clouds of smoke Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said the fire started at about 4:20 p.m. inside the Panda Express in Terminal 4.

“It started in the oven,” Coleman said.

As smoke filled the area, Port Authority officials had to evacuate travelers, he said. FDNY firefighters and a special crew that handles aircraft fires helped extinguish the fire.

Travelers were allowed back into the terminal about an hour later, Coleman said.

No injuries were reported.