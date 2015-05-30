LaGuardia-bound jet narrowly misses hitting drone, FAA says

A LaGuardia Airport-bound passenger jet narrowly missed hitting a drone yesterday morning in the air near Prospect Park in Brooklyn, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crew of Shuttle America Flight 2708 reported climbing 200 feet to avert a collision as the plane made its final approach to the airport around 11 a.m., the FAA said.

The jet, an Embraer E170 with 70 to 78 passenger seats, was arriving from Washington, D.C.

The plane landed safely, and there were no reported injuries.

The drone was flying at about 2,700 feet, the Shuttle America crew told federal authorities.

Aviation experts warn that drones are difficult for pilots to avoid and can cause significant damage, particularly if they are sucked into jet engines.

Shuttle America did not return calls seeking comment.

The FAA is investigating. Details about the drone and its owner weren't immediately available.