'Lego Movie' tops weekend box office

"The Lego Movie" collected $48.8 million to top box office charts for a second week, finishing far ahead of romantic comedy "About Last Night" which had ticket sales of $27 million over the Valentine's Day weekend.

"RoboCop," a remake of the 1987 science fiction film about a part-man, part-cyborg crime fighter, was third with sales of $21.5 million, according to studio reports.

The romantic drama "Endless Love," one of three remakes of 1980s-era films opening in theaters, was fifth with $13.4 million, behind "Monuments Men," the story of a World War II unit that retrieves stolen art which stars George Clooney and Matt Damon and which earned $15 million in its second week, according to Rentrak.

The animated "Lego" movie has earned nearly $130 million since opening on Feb. 7. Featuring the voices of Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks, it portrays a world under attack by the evil Lord Business who wants to destroy the Lego universe by gluing it together. The heroes include Batman, a pirate and an astronaut, all made out of the classic children's interlocking blocks.