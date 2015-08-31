Key de Blasio administration official stepping down

New York City's deputy mayor for health and human services will leave her post at the end of September to accept a position with the city Health and Hospitals Corporation, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said Monday.

Lilliam Barrios-Paoli -- the highest-ranking official to leave the administration since de Blasio took office in January 2014 -- will serve as chair of the HHC's board.

"Her experience in government and devotion to social services are unparalleled, and she will be dearly missed at City Hall," de Blasio said in a statement. "Lilliam is an extraordinary public servant."

Barrios-Paoli thanked the administration and her team, saying she is "excited for this new phase."

Before de Blasio appointed her to his inner circle, Barrios-Paoli managed five city agencies under three mayors.