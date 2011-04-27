Memorial Wednesday for slain photojournalist

A Brooklyn church is holding a memorial service for the New York-based photographer killed earlier this month in Libya.



Chris Hondros was working for Getty Images when he was struck by mortar fire in Misrata.



Wednesday’s service starts at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Hearts St. Stephens Church.



The 41-year-old photojournalist, who lived in Brooklyn, was engaged to be married this summer.



He died while covering rebels fighting Libyan troops, producing

images that are still circulating in the media. Another photojournalist, Tim Hetherington, was killed there the same day, and two others severely injured.



A funeral for Hondros is planned for Saturday in his native North Carolina.