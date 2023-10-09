Shirley man killed in motorcycle crash in Queens

A Shirley man was killed Sunday evening in Queens when a motorcycle he was operating struck the side of an SUV that was attempting to make a turn, NYPD officials said.

Chris Guachichulca, 26, of Heston Road, was operating a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Ditmars Boulevard in East Elmhurst when he collided with the passenger side of a 2013 BMW SUV that was trying to make a left turn on to 31st Avenue from Ditmars Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Guachichulca was thrown from the motorcycle to the pavement, then hit by 2018 Mazda SUV traveling northbound on Ditmars Boulevard, police said.

Police from the 115th Precinct were called to the scene at 6:25 p.m. where they found the victim with severe body trauma.

Guachichulca was taken by EMS to NY Presbyterian Hospital Queens where he was pronounced dead, NYPD officials said.

The motorists of the two other vehicles remained on scene. There were no additional injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.