Mpox outbreak has ended in New York City, health officials declare

Citing "very low" transmission of Mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — for two consecutive months, the New York City health department on Wednesday declared an end to the outbreak.

The daily average number of cases in the city is near zero — down from almost 75 during the peak of the outbreak, in the summer, according to figures posted to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's website.

Although the virus has long been endemic to central and Western Africa, the virus began to spread in May 2022 among men who have sex with men, in countries in which the virus is rarely seen — first in Europe and then in the United States and beyond.

The outbreak infected primarily men who have sex with men, especially those who have anonymous or random sex partners. In the city, about 8.3% of cases were in straight people, with the balance having an unknown or LGBTQ+ identity. About 94% of the cases were in men, according to the figures.

As of the most recent data available, Suffolk has had 80 cases, Nassau 65 and the city 3,821.

In the city, about 100,000 people have been vaccinated against the virus, which is spread primarily by prolonged skin-to-skin contact with lesions.

In a news release announcing the end of the outbreak, the department said: "Dedicated outreach was carried out at bars, circuit parties, sex/play parties, and community health fairs and other events."

"Mpox" last year became the new name for monkeypox. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in November that the name change "will enhance the U.S. response to Mpox by using a less stigmatizing term."

