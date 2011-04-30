New NY schools chief pulled over by NYPD

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers ran into some unexpected trouble when they made a traffic stop that netted one of the city's more powerful officials, schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott.

Walcott was a few blocks from his Queens home just before midnight Thursday when his city-owned vehicle was pulled over by plain-clothed officers in an anti-crime unit. Walcott was a passenger.

The chancellor's spokeswoman told the New York Post the driver hadn't done anything wrong, but the officers claimed they stopped the vehicle for making a turn without signaling.

After Walcott identified himself, the officers ran a license check and let the vehicle go without writing a ticket.

The Post says Walcott later complained to the police commissioner that the officers had refused to identify themselves.

Police officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.