New NY schools chief pulled over by NYPD

Dennis Walcott, the New York City schools chancellor, appears in this undated file photo. Credit: Jason Andrew

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers ran into some unexpected trouble when they made a traffic stop that netted one of the city's more powerful officials, schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott.

Walcott was a few blocks from his Queens home just before midnight Thursday when his city-owned vehicle was pulled over by plain-clothed officers in an anti-crime unit. Walcott was a passenger.

The chancellor's spokeswoman told the New York Post the driver hadn't done anything wrong, but the officers claimed they stopped the vehicle for making a turn without signaling.

After Walcott identified himself, the officers ran a license check and let the vehicle go without writing a ticket.

The Post says Walcott later complained to the police commissioner that the officers had refused to identify themselves.

Police officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. 

