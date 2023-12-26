Times Square ready for New Year's Eve revelers

It all started in 1904, when revelers began heralding the new year in what would become known worldwide as Times Square. In 1907, a ball drop was added to the celebration. And 116 years later, tens of thousands are again expected to gather in the same area for 2023 to roll into 2024.

Just after 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night, the ball will fully drop from atop One Times Square at Broadway and 43rd Street, along with more than a ton of confetti to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”

The ball, a geodesic sphere, is 12 feet in diameter and weighs almost 12,000 pounds with over 2,600 crystal triangles. It's come a long way from the initial ball, made of iron and wood and weighing 700 pounds.

The iconic "2024" that will appear at the end of the countdown arrived last week in Times Square with 588 lightbulbs. Each “2” contains 145 bulbs, each “0” has 164 bulbs and each “4” has 134.

This year’s ball drop marks the second year of a return to normality for the event. The worst year of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 to 2021, saw a nearly deserted and largely reveler-free Times Square. For 2021 into 2022, pandemic rules meant mandatory face masks, proof of vaccination, social distancing and a cap capacity.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While the Long Island Rail Road is on a weekend schedule for New Year’s Eve and Day, the agency is operating 12 extra westbound trains for those heading into the city for New Year’s Eve and 16 extra eastbound trains heading back to Long Island right after the ball drop.

The ball is set to be raised at 6 p.m. and lowered beginning at 11:59 p.m. for 60 seconds until 2024 makes its appearance, according to the Times Square Alliance, the area’s local business group.

Entrances to viewing areas open even earlier, in the afternoon, and are filled in order of arrival. There are no public bathrooms, and those who leave a viewing area won’t be let back in. Admittance is free. There are access points at 49th, 52nd and 56th streets, on Sixth and Eighth avenues.

Among the musical acts: Paul Anka, Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

Broadway/Seventh Avenue won’t be crossable once the streets are closed. Eventually, the vicinity of 38th through 59th streets will be closed by police.

The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy and 31 degrees at night, with a high near 43 and partly sunny on the first day of 2024.

For those who can’t or don’t want to see them in person, the festivities will be streamed live on TV and at TimesSquareNYC.org.

There are also parties scheduled in the Times Square area. A list with prices is online.

The city government has said that 1 million to 2 million revelers pack Times Square for New Year’s Eve. But in 2018 The Associated Press interviewed crowd-size experts who put the size at fewer than 100,000.