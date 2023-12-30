New Year's Eve in Times Square won't be disrupted by protests, NYPD vows

The NYPD and other agencies won’t permit protesters to disrupt Sunday’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, Mayor Eric Adams and other New York City officials said Friday, and while they don’t expect trouble during the global gala, police will be ready if it comes.

One million revelers — including many from Long Island — are expected to jam Times Square for the annual celebration, according to city officials, who said thousands of uniformed NYPD cops will be deployed in the area. The patrol officers will be joined by special operations, counterterrorism and K-9 units, and undercover officers, officials said. Drones and the aviation unit will monitor the festivities for potential problems from the sky.

“Let me begin by stating very clearly: There are no specific credible threats to our New Year’s Eve festivities or to the City of New York in general … This is one of the most well-policed, best-protected events each year,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Adams and NYPD officials said they anticipate protests linked to the Israel-Hamas war could draw thousands of people, but said they will not disrupt the Times Square celebration. Officials said they were able to keep protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration near Rockefeller Center from disrupting the annual Christmas tree lighting. Seven people were arrested on Nov. 29 after fights broke out.

LIRR holiday schedule The LIRR will run on a weekend schedule both Sunday and Monday. Extra Sunday evening trains to Manhattan will run on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines.

Extra Sunday evening trains to Manhattan will run on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines. Extra trains will run between midnight and 4 a.m. on Monday from Penn Station and Grand Central on the Babylon, Long Beach, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines.

from Penn Station and Grand Central on the Babylon, Long Beach, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines. Extra trains are also scheduled to leave the Elmont-UBS Arena station to Jamaica, Huntington and Ronkonkoma following the Billy Joel concert on New Year's Eve.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also briefly disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and 34 people were detained by the NYPD.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There is a small number of people who try to embed themselves in some of the protests and bring about disruption,” Adams said. “It is not going to be tolerated; it is not going to be accepted.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, announced that the State Police, National Guard and other agencies will beef up security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems throughout the holiday weekend. The MTA said it increased patrols and surveillance at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal this weekend.

Adams and other officials reminded Times Square celebrants that alcohol and large bags and backpacks are not permitted in the area. Alcohol also will be banned on trains and in stations from noon on Sunday to noon on New Year’s Day, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The LIRR will run on a weekend schedule both Sunday and Monday. Extra Sunday evening trains to Manhattan will run on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines.

Extra trains will run between midnight and 4 a.m. on Monday from Penn Station and Grand Central on the Babylon, Long Beach, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines.

Extra trains are also scheduled to leave the Elmont-UBS Arena station to Jamaica, Huntington and Ronkonkoma following the Billy Joel concert on New Year's Eve.

Adams said the city was excited to host the New Year’s Eve celebration, which officials said would be viewed by a billion people around the world.

“Every year, thousands of people come here, and they enjoy themselves, and we have only one ask,” Adams said. “Spend as much money as possible. Leave all that money right here in New York City.”