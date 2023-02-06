NYC Mayor Eric Adams: COVID-19 vaccinations for city workers will be optional

Saying that more than 96% of all New York City workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that vaccination will become optional for current and prospective city employees effective Friday.

The move would take effect following expected ratification at the next meeting of the Board of Health, Adams said.

In making the announcement, Adams said that while the vaccine mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe — and city operations running — throughout the course of the pandemic, with more than 331,000 city workers now vaccinated the mandate is no longer necessary.

"City workers stepped up tremendously throughout the pandemic," Adams said in a statement Monday, adding: "From our health care frontline workers and first responders who saved lives, to the city employees who kept our streets clean, our schools open, and our streets safe, we owe city workers a debt of gratitude from their service during New York City's darkest days."

Adams said that while his administration will continue to urge "every New Yorker" to "get vaccinated, get boosted" and to "take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them" from COVID-19, the vaccination mandates are simply no longer needed.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

News that the vaccination requirement will become optional affects a group of workers, including those employees with the New York City Department of Education. The mayor's office, in releasing the statement, said that while the approximately 1,780 employees terminated for failing to submit proof of vaccination will not be able to automatically return to their prior positions, those workers will be able to apply for positions with their former agencies through existing city rules and regulations as part of the hiring process. The city also will end the vaccination requirements for non-public school, early child care and daycare staff, the mayor said.

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said that while the announcement comes as welcome news, the city should not just open the hiring process again to fired employees.

“We are glad that the City has decided to stop fighting against our court victory overturning this unjust and illogical mandate," Lynch said in a statement. "However, the job is only half done. We call on the City to ensure that our members who were fired or had their employment unfairly impacted are reinstated, with back pay and without condition.”

City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement, also issued Monday, "It's clear these mandates saved lives and were absolutely necessary to meet the moment."

Vasan added, "We're grateful that we can now, as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic, modify more of the rules that have gotten us to this point," and expressed appreciation for "the millions of New Yorkers who made the necessary sacrifices to keep our city safe and save lives."

Officials said Monday that more than 80% of New Yorkers have had their two initial vaccination shots at this time, which also played a role in deciding to drop the requirement.

Still, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said every New Yorker is strongly encouraged to "take the steps that we know help keep us and our loved ones safe and healthy — getting vaccinated, getting boosted, wearing a mask when appropriate, getting tested when appropriate, staying home if sick, and maintaining good hand hygiene."