Fire at NYC e-bike shop in mixed-use Manhattan building kills 4, 2 critically injured, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Four residents of a mixed-use Manhattan building were killed and at least two others critically injured when a fire ripped through a ground-floor e-bike shop early Tuesday, police said.

The NYPD said the fire at 80 Madison St., located just off Catherine Street in the Two Bridges section, was reported in a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. and said first responders arrived at the scene to find the fire fully engulfed at the six-story commercial-residential structure.

Police said six residents —two men, four women — were transported to area hospitals, all in critical condition.

One man and one woman were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue, where both were pronounced, while a 71-year-old man was transported to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan, where police said he died from his injuries. Three women were taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Weill Cornell Medicine, where one of the women died, police said.

Police said the two other women remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Fire officials did not immediately respond to inquiries

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire scene is in the shadows of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge and is located just a few blocks from City Hall Park and City Hall.

