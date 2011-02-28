NYC estimates teacher layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Education Department has released a list estimating the number of teachers that could face layoffs if the state doesn’t provide additional funds and seniority rules aren’t changed.

The New York Times says the layoffs could affect 80 percent of all public schools. It says most schools could lose one to five teachers.

The department made the list public on Sunday as the state Senate prepares to vote on a bill that would allow the layoff of New York City teachers based on performance rather than seniority.

The list does not reflect the number of teaching positions each school could lose, only the number of teachers who could be laid off.

City teachers union President Michael Mulgrew called the list "a political maneuver to create panic."