NYC public high school girls get wrestling league

New York City high school girls are getting a wrestling league of their own.

The city's Public School Athletic League is starting a girls' wrestling program with 16 teams.

Fifteen of the teams will be in schools where there is interest in girls' wrestling. The 16th will be a citywide program for girls without a team.

The season will start in March and there will be a citywide tournament in May.

City Department of Education official Eric Goldstein tells The New York Times that there has been a growing demand for girls' wrestling.

There are 72 girls now wrestling on boys' teams in New York City public high schools.

Several states including California, Texas and Hawaii have girls' wrestling programs.