NYC subway train derails in Harlem, strands passengers

A New York City subway train derailed near the 125th Street subway station Wednesday night, temporarily stranding 350 to 400 passengers, an MTA spokeswoman said.

Judi Glave, the MTA spokeswoman, said track was damaged and a train's wheels came off the track of a No. 1 train south of 125 Street about 5:50 p.m., but there were no reported injuries.

Passengers walked back through cars, and through trains that were brought up behind the damaged train, until they could exit at the 125th Street station, Glave said.

Repairs were ongoing Wednesday, but it was not known if that area of track would be operating for morning commuters, she said.