Mourners gather for funeral of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz of Deer Park, killed in off-duty shooting last week

This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Nicole Fuller and Michael O'Keeffe . It was written by Fuller .

Hundreds of police officers descended on a Brooklyn mosque Thursday to pay respects to fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, the 26-year-old cop from Deer Park who died days after being shot in the head during a robbery attempt.

Officers, many from the NYPD and wearing black mourning bands across their shields, arrived ahead of the 10 a.m. viewing at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood. Officers from other departments were also in attendance, including those from the New Jersey State Police and the Newark Police Department.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m., the NYPD said. Speakers were positioned along Coney Island Avenue to broadcast the funeral to those outside.

The NYPD closed several nearby streets to public vehicles. Police horses idled in box vans on Foster Avenue. Across from the funeral home were signs reserving spots for representatives of the Muslim Officers Society and the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society.

The funeral for off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who was gun down during a car purchase in Brooklyn over the weekend, is taking place Thursday at the Makki Mosque in the Midwood section of Brooklyn. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Fayaz, an immigrant from Pakistan, was proud that he got an opportunity to serve his chosen nation as a police officer, according to Imam Abdul Razzaq Aziz of the Islamic Center of Deer Park, where the slain police officer sometimes worshipped.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s a tragic loss for everybody, for the Muslim community, for the police department, and of course the Deer Park community,” Razzaq Aziz said Wednesday.

Randy Jones, 38, the alleged gunman, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other crimes after he was arrested in Rockland County. He was ordered held without bail during an arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court on Wednesday that was attended by scores of NYPD officers.

An indictment is expected to be announced by Monday, a spokesman for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Fayaz was married and leaves behind two small children, according to Patrick Lynch, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association.

“If you're fortunate enough to have children, imagine their father never coming home again. They'll never be OK from this,” Lynch said.

Fayaz lived about a half mile down the road from the Deer Park mosque, in a house on Grand Boulevard surrounded by a white plastic fence. Mourners placed flowers and candles on the stoop, while an NYPD SUV stood vigil.

Fayaz would sometimes attend services at the mosque on Fridays, the main prayer day of the week for Muslims, but not on other days, Aziz said. The mosque has between 300 and 400 families, and holds two prayer services on Fridays. Congregants are from countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

Jones allegedly opened fire on Fayaz and mortally wounded the officer on Saturday after Fayaz and his brother-in-law met with him in East New York to purchase a Honda Pilot that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace, officials said.

According to police, Jones asked jokingly if Fayaz and his brother-in-law, who was not identified by police, were carrying a gun. When the two men said they weren’t armed, Jones suddenly put Fayaz in a headlock, pointed a gun at the officer's head and demanded the money, officials said.

Fayaz said he didn’t have the money, and Jones pointed his gun at the brother-in-law. Jones opened fire when Fayaz broke free of the headlock, striking the officer in the head, police said. Fayaz’s brother-in-law then removed the officer’s service weapon from his holster and fired at least six times at the fleeing Jones, who drove away in a black BMW.

The key break in the case proved to be a dashcam video in the brother-in-law's vehicle, a TLC car, which captured the license plate of Jones’ vehicle, police said. The dashcam video allowed detectives and members of the regional fugitive task force to track Jones’ BMW vehicle to upper Manhattan, according to police. The car turned out to be registered to Jones’ mother, who lives in Brooklyn, the police said. Surveillance video showed Jones leaving a Manhattan apartment with a woman police described as his girlfriend, along with five children.