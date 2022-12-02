Three more NYPD chiefs set to leave the department

Days after the NYPD lost its top uniformed commander to retirement, three more of Commissioner Keechant Sewell's high-ranking chiefs will soon depart, officials said Thursday.

Among the chiefs leaving, possibly by the end of the month, are housing Chief Cathy O’Reilly, a 31-year veteran of the NYPD and one of the department's highest-ranking women in uniform.

Also leaving is transit Chief Jason F. Wilcox, a 36-year veteran who in recent months has presided over a period when transit crime has seesawed with some high-profile incidents, including passengers being pushed onto subway tracks.

Wilcox has been in charge of a recent surge of cops from other commands assigned to try and reduce crime. In recent weeks, major crimes in the subways have dropped by 13%, according to department data.

Another retirement is that of Chief Harry Wedin, head of special operations and a 42-year veteran. Units under Wedin’s command include aviation, mounted and emergency services.

Deputy Commissioner Robert Martinez, a civilian, is also retiring. He has been in charge of the NYPD’s support services area, which among other responsibilities includes overseeing a vast fleet of vehicles.

The retirement announcements came two days after Kenneth Corey, 54, chief of department and the highest-ranking uniformed officer, officially retired and left police headquarters for the final time. Corey, widely respected in the NYPD, was replaced by Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who was given the chief of department spot on an acting basis, officials said.

All of Thursday's retirees put out statements extolling their careers with the department but none indicated what they planned to do once they left the NYPD.