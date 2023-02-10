Randy Jones indicted on first-degree murder in shooting death of off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park

A Brooklyn man who allegedly killed a NYPD officer from Deer Park has been indicted for his murder, officials said Friday.

A spokesman for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said a notice of grand jury action had been filed it court that an indictment had been voted charging Randy Jones for first degree murder, and other charges, in the death of Officer Adeed Fayaz last weekend.

Fayaz , 26, was shot and killed after he and his brother-in -law were allegedly victims of an attempted robbery while trying to buy a car from Jones in south Brooklyn, police said.

Jones, 38, of Brooklyn and Manhattan, was captured earlier this week in a upstate motel with his girlfriend and five children, police said.

He is being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in about two weeks, authorities said.

The first degree murder charge involves the death of a police officer in the line of duty.

An earlier criminal complaint in the case also included second degree murder, attempted robbery and gun possession charges and are likely to be included in the new indictment.

Jones was arrested Tuesday night in Rockland County. He was ordered held without bail during an arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court on Wednesday,

Jones allegedly shot Fayaz in the head when Fayaz and his brother-in-law went to Brooklyn to purchase a Honda Pilot advertised on Facebook Marketplace. Fayaz’s brother-in-law then removed the officer’s service weapon from his holster and fired at least six times at the fleeing Jones, who drove away in a black BMW, the police said.

The dashcam video camera in the brother-in-law's TLC car provided key evidence in the case, capturing the license plate of Jones' vehicle.

New York Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was fatally wounded Saturday night in an off-duty shooting. Credit: NYPDPC

The first-degree murder indictment comes a day after thousands of police officers and other dignitaries held a departmental funeral for the 5-year-veteran of the force.

Scores of police officers from the NYPD, wearing black mourning bands across their shields, lined the inside of the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood on Thursday for this funeral. Fayaz's mahogany coffin was draped with the blue, white and green flag of the NYPD and earlier, during the visitation, wrapped with a green Muslim coffin sheet.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell were among those attending the Fayaz's funeral on Thursday. They said the officer had passed the sergeants exam before his death and "dreamed" of joining the deparment's Aviation Unit.