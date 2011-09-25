NYPD: Man attacked roommate with machete

Police say a Bronx man attacked his roommate with a machete before setting himself and his home on fire. A passer-by who saw the flames got him out of the burning building.

Authorities say the 36-year-old man slashed his roommate in the head around 9 a.m. Sunday. The Daily News reports he then poured accelerant on himself and started a fire, which spread to the two-story home on Southern Boulevard.

A man driving by saw the flames and pulled the 36-year-old out.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His 51-year-old roommate was in stable condition.

Officials did not identify the 36-year-old or his roommate.