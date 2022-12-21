NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, expected to recover

An NYPD officer was shot in the foot in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning and is expected to recover, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The shooter, Raheem Joye, 41, was then chased by several police officers and wounded in the thigh during a gunfight with those officers several blocks away, according to James Essig, the NYPD's chief of detectives. Joye is in custody.

The episode was the 10th shooting of a police officer this year, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

She spoke at the mayor's side at Kings County Hospital, after the two met with the officer. His name wasn't released.

Before the shooting, Essig said, the officers had gone to Gates Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvestant neighborhood at about 8:50 a.m., to answer a domestic violence call, in which a man had been accused of damaging a woman's wall and refusing to leave an apartment. The officers, from the 79th Precinct, were in the process of arresting the man for the wall damage when he opened fire.

"When they went to cuff him, a shot rings out," Essig said.

